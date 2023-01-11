Avion Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4,664.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Newmont by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 288,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 26.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newmont by 102.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

NEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 190,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.