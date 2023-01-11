Avion Wealth Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avion Wealth increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

