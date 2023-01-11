Avion Wealth Invests $112,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,216 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 401,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

