Avion Wealth Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avion Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,747,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.