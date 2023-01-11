Avion Wealth Takes $444,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 9,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

