Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.03 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to over $5.00 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

