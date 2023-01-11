Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

