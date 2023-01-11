Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of over $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of over $250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.97 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00- EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

