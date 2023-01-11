Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00041211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $720.47 million and $56.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018935 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00240526 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.34520121 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $66,362,332.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.