B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
RILYL stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILYL)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.