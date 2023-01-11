B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILYL stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.