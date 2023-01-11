B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

RILYL stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

