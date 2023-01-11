Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $39.62 million and $2.89 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00013349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

