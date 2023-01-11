Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 1.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.13. 60,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

