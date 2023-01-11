Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,566 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,624. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

