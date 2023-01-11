Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,616 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.08. 36,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.71 and a 200 day moving average of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

