Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,817. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

