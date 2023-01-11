Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period.

SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

