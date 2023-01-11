Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,729 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,171 shares of company stock worth $9,319,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. 6,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

