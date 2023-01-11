Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,372. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.