Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $157.27. 273,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,596,008. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.