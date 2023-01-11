Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

SPOT traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.52. 13,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $240.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

