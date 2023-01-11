Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after acquiring an additional 171,324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,051,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,818,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USHY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 5,285,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

