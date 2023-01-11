Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,025,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,245. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $515.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

