Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,002. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

