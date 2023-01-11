Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.81 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00009109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

