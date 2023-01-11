Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.30

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 4,753 shares changing hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

