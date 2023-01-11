Bank of The West Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Target were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

