Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

SBUX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

