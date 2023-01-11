Bank of The West Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,162. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.