Bank of The West Has $12.07 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21,859.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 166,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average of $335.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $404.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

