Bank of The West Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of The West lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.58.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,680. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $388.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

