Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,234.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,992.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

