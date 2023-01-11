Bank of The West Sells 238 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.22. 30,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.