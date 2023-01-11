Bank of The West Sells 5,983 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West owned 0.76% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 87,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,838. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

