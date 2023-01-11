Bank of The West Sells 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.69. 15,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.12. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

