Bank of The West Sells 838 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,054,000 after buying an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,322,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 21,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,843. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.