Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $749.87 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

