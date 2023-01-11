Barclays Increases UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $3.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.58 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UWM by 45.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.