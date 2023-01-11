Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 22,717 shares traded.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

