Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($116.13) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €0.45 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €89.98 ($96.75). The company had a trading volume of 959,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

