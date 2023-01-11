Beach Point Capital Management Sells 7,411 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,190.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,207 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $25,810.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24.

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

LLAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

