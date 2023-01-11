Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

