BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 900 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18.
BeiGene Stock Performance
Shares of BGNE stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $254.37. The stock had a trading volume of 255,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,523. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $257.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
