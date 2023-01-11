Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.79

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.79 and traded as high as $34.26. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 107,895 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,270 in the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

