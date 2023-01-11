Beldex (BDX) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.26 or 0.07652327 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00082620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

