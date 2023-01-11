Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.