Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

