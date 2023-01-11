Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.56 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and $284,150.54 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 163.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00442272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01296360 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.60 or 0.31238507 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

