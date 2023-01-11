Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,969 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,170 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.