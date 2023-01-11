Beta Finance Price Hits $0.0753 on Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.70 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

