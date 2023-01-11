Billington (LON:BILN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.59). 40,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.59. The firm has a market cap of £41.58 million and a PE ratio of 7,375.00.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

