Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 887,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

